Taoiseach vows to implement measures to tackle ‘high and rising’ rents

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said a crackdown on Airbnb will be before the Dail in a number of weeks in an effort to tackle the housing crisis.

“I saw figures today which indicate that rent is still rising at 7-8% a year, there is no question that rents are high and rising and we’ll need to take additional action,” he said.

“Housing Minister (Eoghan) Murphy is going to bring in additional legislation to make sure that (rules) around pressure zones are properly enforced, to bring in a renters’ register to see what people around them are paying in the same area they live in, for more transparency.

“We’ll also take some actions around houses and apartments, particularly in the city areas that are being used for short-term lettings like Airbnb so that legislation will be before the Dail in next couple of weeks.

The Airbnb logo (Airbnb/PA)

“It will still be possible for people to rent out a room in their house on a short-term basis but you couldn’t be using a house or apartment long-term for Airbnb and those homes should be released into the market for people who need to rent them, for people who live in Ireland and not people visiting.”

Mr Varadkar said he had only been briefed verbally and the Minister for Housing would have more detail in time.

Critics say over 3,000 homes in Dublin are available for short-term letting on sites such as Airbnb, while only around 1,200 are available for long-term rental on property sites such as Daft.ie.

We'll build about 19,000 houses this year and 25,000 the next year, so supply is coming on board, but we will need to take more emergency actions in the interim

Mr Varadkar, was speaking at the Open Doors Initiative launch in Dublin today, which promotes Irish employers providing opportunities in the workplace through training.

Quizzed on how Ireland’s new empowered workforce were going to pay their rent or find adequate housing, the Taoiseach said he understood there was a way to go to resolve the issue.

He said: “Ultimately, the only things that’s going to make a difference is supply and that is happening.

“We’ll build about 19,000 houses this year and 25,000 the next year, so supply is coming on board, but we will need to take more emergency actions in the interim.”

Mr Murphy told an Oireachtas Committee today that the total number of people in emergency accommodation in August was 9,527.

The minister survived a no-confidence motion tabled by Sinn Fein on Tuesday.

- Press Association