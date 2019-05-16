Taoiseach urges people to respect office of US President amid Trump's visit to Ireland

Update: The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said people should respect the office of the US President, even if they do not agree with Donald Trump.

President Trump will arrive here between June 5 and 8 following his State visit to the UK.

Some opposition parties do not think he should be invited here and there are protests planned.

Taoiseach was asked if there are any policy areas where he actually agrees with President Trump:

Mr Varadkar said: "I'm sure there are, I'm absolutely sure there are, but it's always the differences that spring to mind, let me think about that."

Earlier: 'He is the international face of hate' - Labour Senator ready to protest Donald Trump's visit to Ireland

Protests are already being planned ahead of Donald Trump's visit to Ireland next month.

The US President will arrive here between June 5 and 8 following his State visit to the UK.

Yesterday the Health Minister Simon Harris said, despite disagreeing with his political views, Mr Trump is welcome.

However, Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said he is ready to protest against the US President's visit.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said: "Donald Trump for me, and I think for many Irish people, is the international face of hate.

"I wish he wasn't coming, but if he is to come, it would be a very bad day for Ireland if we didn't tell him exactly how we feel about him."