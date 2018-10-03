Taoiseach urged to support Cork on council boundaries

The Taoiseach has been called on to follow in the steps of Michael Collins in standing up for Cork.

Raising changes to the Cork city and county council boundaries, Independent TD and namesake of the Irish revolutionary, Michael Collins, claimed the alterations have the potential to cause major financial strain on the county.

“I ask the Taoiseach to follow in the steps of my fellow West Corkman, General Michael Collins, and to govern for his country, rural and urban. He must not allow politicians who are not acting in the interest of all their people to win out.”

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that the Government is “ambitious” for Cork and expects its population to grow by at least 50% by 2040.

He said a compensation package would be rolled out to ensure the county area does not lose out through a loss of rates from businesses that transfer into the city.

Separately, the Taoiseach was unable to provide confirmation that naval vessels are now unable to set sail because of staff shortages. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin questioned him on reports that the LÉ Orla and the LÉ Niamh had been prevented from going to sea due to crew shortages.

Mr Martin said: “The picture being painted is of a Defence Forces that is very seriously depleted, going through a severe retention crisis, with a shortage of specialist personnel in terms of bomb disposal experts and so forth, very low morale all around, poorly paid, and... poor conditions of service.”

He said there is a “lack of respect, and indeed contempt” from the Government towards the Defence Forces.

Social Democrat Catherine Murphy raised the issue of rural broadband and said the one remaining bidder for the contract to roll-out the infrastructure is “almost unrecognisable” from the entity which first entered the process.

“We had Eir and SIRO exit the process, while Enet remained on as the leader of the remaining consortium. In July of this year, SSE pulled out of the consortium. Enet replaced SSE with the State-backed Irish infrastructure fund, yet the consortium continued to morph and just last month it emerged that Enet is no longer leading the consortium but is now a partner alongside other companies, including Actavo, formerly known as Siteserv,” she said.

She asked the Taoiseach if he was concerned that the Irish Water contracts were awarded to a subsidiary of Siteserv, which is now subject to a commission of investigation.

“Fine Gael was in government when the second mobile phone licence was awarded to Esat, which then became the subject of the Moriarty tribunal. It is now looking like Fine Gael will be in government when the national broadband plan contract is awarded to a consortium in which the same high-profile business people are involved.”

“Would it not be better and more pertinent to ask the questions now, before any contract is awarded, in order to make sure that there is absolute public confidence in both the process and the outcome?” she asked.

Mr Varadkar said the Government is “absolutely determined” to provide broadband to every home in the country but the due diligence would be carried out to ensure that the consortium is capable of delivering.