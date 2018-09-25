Taoiseach: Up to UK if it wants second Brexit referendum

Holding a second Brexit referendum is “entirely up to” Britain but securing a deal that protects the Irish border must be prioritised, the Taoiseach has said.

Speaking as the British Labour party today prepares to vote on keeping “all options on the table” on Brexit, including possibly campaigning for a new referendum, Mr Varadkar said it would not be a good idea to start “interfering” in the internal politics of another country.

It comes as Brexit negotiations between the EU and the UK enter a critical phase ahead of two European Council meetings in October and November.

Mr Varadkar has already said that discussions have entered a “rocky patch” as there are “obvious problems” with British proposals being out forward.

As the March withdrawal deadline draws nearer, the British government has warned that leaving the EU without a proper deal could ground airlines and stop hauliers from transporting goods.

UK Labour delegates are to vote at their conference today on a motion to keep a new referendum “on the table” if Labour is unable to force a general election.

However, last night there were signs of division at the top of the party over whether a second referendum could include the option of remaining in the EU.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell suggested that any such poll would be on whether to accept a Brexit deal or conduct fresh negotiations with Brussels, rather than seek to reverse the 2016 decision to leave the EU.

If we are going to respect the referendum it will be about the deal,” he said.

But Labour MP David Lammy, a prominent campaigner for a second referendum, said it would be “farcical” to have a vote without the option of remaining in the EU.

Speaking in New York, Mr Varadkar said the holding of another vote is “not a decision for us in Ireland” and his priority is in ensuring a hard Brexit can be avoided.

“The United Kingdom had a referendum they made their decision, we respect it, if they decide to have a second referendum that’s entirely up to them, but in the meantime we are going to work really hard to secure a withdrawal agreement in November, an agreement which gives us what we have been looking for, which is a transition period, protection of the common travel area and everything that flows with it and a legally operable backstop that ensures us that no hard border will emerge on our island.

That’s what Ireland is working towards, we have the support of our European partners and institutions behind us.

“What Britain decides to do is a matter for them.”

Questioned on whether he would work with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the Taoiseach said: “I am very happy working with whoever the prime minister of the United Kingdom is, it’s definitely not in my interest or the interest of Ireland to start interfering in the internal politics of other countries, it’s not good politics or diplomacy so whoever the British people elect as their prime minister we will work with them and ensure that they are good partners for Ireland.”

More than 100 constituency parties submitted motions demanding a second referendum, and Mr Corbyn said that he would be “bound” by conference’s decision on the issue.