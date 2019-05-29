Taoiseach to visit scenes of gangland murders

By Conall Ó Fátharta, Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, and Michelle Devane

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar plans to visit the Dublin communities living in fear after three daytime gangland murders in recent days. His intervention comes as opposition parties warned no one should be living in fear in their own neighbourhood and that the Government must finally tackle the gangland crisis.

Asked about the spate of killings in recent days during the Dáil’s leaders debate, Mr Varadkar insisted the Government has “made a lot of progress in tackling organised crime”.

However, he admitted the problem has not been addressed and said he will visit Coolock and Darndale on Dublin’s north side in the coming days to show solidarity with the affected communities.

“I want to share with the House [the Dáil] our collective revulsion at what has happened... I will do the same as soon as I can find a little bit of time,” he said.

Gardaí have launched another murder investigation after a man in his 40s — Hamid Sanambar — was shot dead in Coolock on Tuesday afternoon. Gardaí suspect that the murder could be connected to the killings of two friends in the north of the capital last week.

Sean Little and Jordan Davis were shot dead within 24 hours of each other. Mr Sanambar was gunned down in the front garden of the family home of his friend Sean Little in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock when he called to sympathise with Mr Little’s family.

Gardaí said they believed that three men wearing balaclavas were involved in the attack, which happened at around 3.30pm. They fled the scene in a silver Toyota Avensis, which was found abandoned and on fire in the Castletymon Gardens area of Coolock around 15 minutes after the shooting.

Detective Inspector Michael Mulligan said officers were “cognisant” of the fact that the murder happened outside the house of Sean Little.

He said:

We’re not connecting both at this time but it is something we are considering

He added that gardaí had “adequate resources” to deal with the killings and have the support of the national units in this investigation. Gardaí have called for anyone with information to come forward.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that, although a Garda response is warranted, working-class areas like Darndale and Coolock have been neglected by the Government.

“It shouldn’t be the case in the city of Dublin or anywhere else that some communities are protected and have a sense of community and others don’t, and the truth is that communities like Coolock and Darndale have been abandoned and have been left behind and I think now should be a moment where the demand is made and the demand is met to ensure those communities and the people who live in them, who are raising their children there, can actually feel safe going about their business,” she said.

Dublin City Councillor John Lyons has called for a multi-agency approach to the issue of gang crime in certain parts of Dublin and said that there is a feeling among the local community that “nobody has a handle on this situation”.