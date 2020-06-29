News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach to visit Northern Ireland soon, Michelle O’Neill says

Taoiseach to visit Northern Ireland soon, Michelle O’Neill says
By Press Association
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 06:05 PM

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is planning a visit to Northern Ireland, the deputy First Minister has said.

Michelle O’Neill told a press conference at Stormont that both her and First Minister Arlene Foster had spoken to the new Irish premier on the phone on Monday.

She said she believes the new Taoiseach intends to visit “at some stage over the next number of days”.

“I’ve said that I look forward to working with him in terms of delivering on the commitments of New Decade New Approach and the commitments that were made by both governments, and I look forward to a good working relationship in the time ahead,” she said.

Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster (right) (Liam McBurney/PA)
Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster (right) (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms O’Neill added that she had raised the North South Ministerial Council with Mr Martin, and urged a meeting, saying “it hasn’t met for some time”.

“I think the North South Ministerial Council meeting will be an opportunity for us to get to know one and other and form good working relationships for the time ahead,” she said.

However the deputy First Minister also expressed her disappointment that no one from Northern Ireland was among the Taoiseach’s nominees to the Seanad (upper house of the Oireachtas in the Republic of Ireland).

“It is disappointing that one of the first actions that this Government has taken has ignored the people of the North,” she said.

“I think Ian Marshall’s appointment in the past was something that was very positive and very engaging, and something that is right and proper for when we plan for what the future looks like here on this island.”

Mrs Foster said she had also congratulated Mr Martin on his position.

“I look forward to working with him on matters of mutual concern for both of our jurisdictions,” she said.

“Of course we look forward to having a positive relationship with him, he is our nearest neighbour and it is important that we have a good conversation and a good relationship.”

READ MORE

'Sizeable' July jobs stimulus package will be aimed at getting quick results

More on this topic

Mother of Noah Donohoe told him ‘he would change the world’Mother of Noah Donohoe told him ‘he would change the world’

Population of Northern Ireland grew 0.64% in 12 months, figures showPopulation of Northern Ireland grew 0.64% in 12 months, figures show

NI conflict survivors' pension campaigner diesNI conflict survivors' pension campaigner dies

Veteran republican Bobby Storey diesVeteran republican Bobby Storey dies

Micheal MartinNorthern IrelandTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Michael McGrath rules out austerity as he takes up public expenditure ministryMichael McGrath rules out austerity as he takes up public expenditure ministry

'This is just great for the parish' - new Taoiseach Micheál Martin comes home to Ballinlough'This is just great for the parish' - new Taoiseach Micheál Martin comes home to Ballinlough

Mother of Noah Donohoe told him ‘he would change the world’Mother of Noah Donohoe told him ‘he would change the world’

Holohan and Donnelly raise concerns over international travelHolohan and Donnelly raise concerns over international travel


Lifestyle

Riesling is the greatest white wine grape in the world. Yet it is regularly ignored by the most enthusiastic wine consumers.Wine with Leslie: Probably the best white in world

Financial advise with Grainne McGuinnessMaking Cents: Take a deep breath and start to tackle finances after Covid-19 crisis

Q. My partner and I have been together for four years, but he seems to have completely gone off sex.Sex File: We don't have sex. Should we still get married?

Government advice remains to avoid non essential travel, but with quarantine expected to be off the table, people are beginning to book flights. So what happens when you land?Planning to travel abroad this summer? From video check ins, to magazine-free rooms - here’s what you can expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »