Taoiseach to visit Drogheda in wake of Keane Mulready-Woods murder

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to visit Drogheda, Co Louth, in the coming days in the wake of one of the most gruesome murders in Ireland’s recent history.

The death of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods as a result of a gang feud in the eastern town has shocked the nation.

With no end to the feud in sight, and the incidents involved escalating in depravity, the Fine Gael leader was keen to assert that no expense would be spared in bringing the killers to justice.

Mr Varadkar described the killing, which saw the youngster’s dismembered body dumped in different locations on Dublin’s northside following his disappearance last Sunday, as “the most gruesome, grotesque murder I can think of”.

“I was really shocked by it. I just want to reassure the public, particularly the people of Drogheda, that the gardaí will have all the resources they need to find the people who carried out this crime and bring them to justice,” he said.

The murder of Keane comes at the apex of a feud that has been growing in savagery for the past three years, and in particular the past nine months, with the boy’s death the third murder in that timeframe.

Speaking at the launch of Fine Gael’s economic plan in Dublin, the Taoiseach said that he wanted the people of Drogheda to know “that we stand right behind them, and I’m going to try and get there in the next couple of days because I think the whole country is really shocked by this”.

“I just want people to know that the Minister for Justice is very engaged on this and we’re going to make sure that the gardaí have the resources they need in Drogheda to find out who did this and bring them to justice and end this cycle of violence.”

“It’s not acceptable and I can only imagine how the people of Drogheda feel at the moment given the cycle of violence that’s occurring there, but I’m confident the gardaí can get on top of it. We’ve had cycles of violence like this before, in Dublin’s north inner city for example, and it is possible to put a stop to it, but it does require people getting 100% behind the gardaí,” he said.

“Anybody who has information should give it to them, and we’ll continue to invest in additional Garda resources, we’ve been doing that consistently for months and we’ll continue to do so.”

Mr Varadkar said that, in the longer term, the State needs to “really act seriously against some of the underlying causes that give rise to crime in the first place, we’ve done it in the north-east inner city, and we need to give consideration to having similar programmes in other parts of the country as well”.