Taoiseach to talk with religious leaders regarding Covid crisis

By Aoife Moore
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 08:00 AM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will hold a conference call today with religious leaders from a number of faiths to discuss the Covid-19 emergency and other matters.

It is part of a structured dialogue initiated by Mr Varadkar designed to foster a new covenant for the 21st century between State and faith communities, recognising their place in society and the valuable contribution they make to communities.

Mr Varadkar said he recognises the role of religious leaders extends beyond faith matters to the biggest challenges of our time, and is seeking their views and insights into how we can care for our communities and our most vulnerable at this time, including on issues such as funerals and dealing with bereavements.

Mr Varadkar will also use the opportunity to thank those in religious life for their contribution throughout the emergency so far, and all they have done to support people and communities, especially as some are prevented from doing all they would like because of age or health.

Mr Varadkar and the religious leaders will also discuss the changes brought in to reflect current public health guidelines for funerals and burials, and the impact of this on families at this difficult time.

