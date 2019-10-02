Taoiseach to speak to Johnson next week after consulting with EU over UK Brexit plans

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned British prime minister Boris Johnson his last ditch Brexit plans "do not fully meet the agreed objectives of the backstop" - with just four weeks to go until deadline day.

Mr Varadkar launched the public criticism of Mr Johnson after the two leaders spoke by phone this evening, saying they must speak again by phone next week to try and finalise an eleventh hour agreement.

In a statement just after 6pm, Mr Varadkar said the EU will continue to work "in unity" to try and find a deal before the EU summit on October 17-18 and the final Brexit deadline on October 31.

However, in a Government statement, the Taoiseach stressed Mr Johnson's current plans still fall short of what is needed:

"The Taoiseach and the UK prime minister Boris Johnson spoke by phone this evening, shortly before 6pm. They discussed the latest proposals from the UK.

"The Taoiseach said the proposals do not fully meet the agreed objectives of the backstop. However, he indicated he would study them in further detail, and would consult with the EU institutions, including the task force and our EU partners.

"The Taoiseach expects to speak with European Council president Donald Tusk, European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker, and with other EU heads of government over the coming days.

"This will include the Swedish and Danish prime ministers, with whom the Taoiseach has bilateral meetings on Thursday and Friday in their capitals.

"The Taoiseach said he wants to see a deal agreed and ratified, and will continue to work in unity with our EU partners to this end. The Taoiseach and the prime minister agreed they would speak again next week."

Meanwhile, European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker has similarly warned Mr Johnson "some problematic points" remain in his Brexit plans after a separate phone call with the British prime minister.

In a statement this evening, Mr Juncker - who will be replaced by incoming European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen next month - said there were some "positive advances" in Mr Johnson's latest proposals.

However, citing "some problematic points", he said issues still remain.

"He acknowledged the positive advances, notably with regards to the full regulatory alignment for all goods and the control of goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

"However, the president also noted that there are still some problematic points that will need further work in the coming days, notably with regards to the governance of the backstop.

"The EU wants a deal. We remain united and ready to work 24/7 to make this happen, as we have been for over three years now," a spokesperson said.

While all sides of the Brexit debate continue to say they are pushing to try and achieve a deal before the end of this month, speculation is growing that a three or six month extension may be needed.

It has also been suggested all sides are equally focussed on avoiding any blame for a no-deal situation, and on framing the responsibility for such an outcome as that of other sides - in part explaining why Mr Johnson's proposals have not been fully rejected.