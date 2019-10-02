Taoiseach to reinforce message Ireland will not accept border checks in call with Boris Johnson

BorisJohnsonAndLeoVaradkarComposite2019_large.jpg

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to "force" border checks on Ireland after admitting the UK's latest Brexit plan to prevent a no deal "is not promising".

Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson will hold a one-to-one phone call later this evening.

Moments before Mr Johnson published his Brexit plans, Mr Varadkar said he had not heard Mr Johnson's speech at the Conservatives party conference on Wednesday morning.

"What I can say is that from the leaks, what's been put forward, is not promising and does not appear to form the basis for an agreement.

"We will always keep talking and will always stay open to proposals from the British government, but like I say I want to see them in writing first before coming to any definitive conclusions."

Mr Varadkar said he "expects to speak to Boris Johnson this evening, so perhaps I will have more to say after that" and that "I expect him to walk me through the proposal".

However, in a clear warning to Mr Johnson, he said no one should "force" a border onto Irish citizens in the Republic or Northern Ireland.

"As prime minister of the UK he has a responsibility under the Good Friday agreement to act with rigorous impartiality when it comes to the people of Northern Ireland.

"That means listening to all of the parties in Northern Ireland, and particularly the people who certainly do not want to see customs posts between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

"The UK has made the very regrettable decision in my view to leave the EU. They are taking the people of Northern Ireland out of the EU, even though the majority of people in Northern Ireland voted to remain. We have to accept the reality of that.

"If they go ahead with Brexit as I believe they will, it will be necessary to have checks, but we have always argued the best place to have those checks will be at ports and airports and not along the 500km border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

"We negotiated an agreement between prime minister May and the EU that enabled exactly that, and that's our position and what makes sense to us.

"Nobody in Northern Ireland wants checks on the border between north and south. Nobody in the Republic of Ireland wants checks between north and south.

"So why would any British government want to force that on Irish people north and south who don't want that," Mr Varadkar said.