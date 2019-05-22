Taoiseach to raise issues of climate change and Brexit with Trump on Ireland visit

The Taoiseach says he will raise climate change and Brexit with Donald Trump during his visit to Ireland next month.

The US President will fly into Shannon on June 5.

Mr Trump will have a meeting with Leo Varadkar before going to his hotel in Doonbeg.

The Taoiseach says he has a number of things he wants to discuss with Mr Trump.

"I'll once again explain why Ireland is so much in favour of the European Union," said Mr Varadkar.

"And I'll also try to make the case once again for a strong European-American partnership when it comes to trade, the economy and security.

"We'll also discuss Brexit, I'm sure. And once again I will try to explain our perspective on Brexit and also our commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change."

Earlier today, the Shannon Group said Mr Trump's visit will "create an opportunity to showcase the attractiveness" of the west of Ireland.

"Shannon has long since had a special relationship with the US, with every US President having been welcomed at Shannon Airport since John F Kennedy became the first serving President to visit Ireland in 1963," said a spokesperson.

"This visit will put Ireland at the centre of world media attention and, as a result, it will create an opportunity to showcase the attractiveness of the west of Ireland, the Wild Atlantic Way and the strong US FDI located at Shannon."

Donald Trump owns Doonbeg golf resort on the west coast of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

The US president’s visit to Ireland is set to be largely private, with Mr Trump expected to base himself at the golf resort he owns in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Rumours of a disagreement have been reported that focus on whether the meeting with Mr Varadkar would take place on Mr Trump’s property at Doonbeg – the president’s apparent preference – or on more neutral ground.

Irish authorities reportedly preferred nearby Dromoland Castle.

But Tánaiste Simon Coveney said reports of a stand-off over locations were exaggerated and not true.

- with reporting from Press Association