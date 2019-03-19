Taoiseach to meet Tusk in Dublin as Brexit Day looms closer

The Taoiseach will meet the European Council President in Dublin today - with just 10 days to go until Brexit.

Donald Tusk and Leo Varadkar's meeting comes ahead of a crucial summit of EU leaders later this week.

The British Prime Minister is expected to formally request an extension beyond the March 29 deadline.

Theresa May's hopes of getting the deal through the UK Parliament were dealt a blow yesterday.

It's after House of Commons speaker John Bercow ruled it couldn't be voted on for a third time - unless it had significant changes.

"Now the Speaker has put himself in the mix as well with his important ruling," Conservative MP and solicitor general Robert Buckland said of John Bercow's intervention.

"The EU27 need to understand what will work in Westminster. At the moment, the current deal they have proposed doesn't seem to cut it.

"Can they help us? Yes, they can."