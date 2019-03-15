NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Taoiseach to meet emigrant support groups in Chicago today

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 07:36 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Taoiseach will meet with emigrant support groups in Chicago this afternoon, as he continues his US St. Patrick's engagements.

Leo Varadkar will hold talks on the plight of the undocumented Irish with local immigration organisations who receive government funding.

This evening he will attend the annual Irish Fellowship St. Patrick's Day dinner, attended by over 1,000 Irish Americans.

Emigration is a key theme of this week's events.

The Taoiseach has already raised Irish emigration several times.

Yesterday he brought up the plight of the undocumented Irish with President Trump in the Oval Office.

At last night's Shamrock exchange, he said no nation with as many ties as Ireland has to the United States has so few pathways to legal immigration.

And he thanked Congress for supporting a new E3 visa, which would allow a limited number of Irish people to go to the States.

Those issues will be raised again when he leaves Washington this morning and heads to Chicago, where so many Irish now call home.

