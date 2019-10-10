News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach to meet Boris Johnson later today for Brexit talks

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 07:54 AM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is travelling to the UK to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for Brexit talks.

The two leaders will meet in Cheshire as the chances of a deal before next week's EU summit look to be slim.

Last week, Mr Varadkar warned Mr Johnson that workable solutions need to be on the table by tomorrow.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said the British Government's proposals are dead and it's a good thing:

"There won't be a second referendum, there's no point. Leave would win it now with such a big majority, that actually the others don't want it.

"There will be a general election within six months and that presents the opportunity for a majority Leave government."

