Taoiseach to make formal State apology to women affected by CervicalCheck scandal

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 07:29 AM

The Taoiseach is to make a formal State apology to the women and families impacted by the CervicalCheck controversy in the Dáil this afternoon.

Leo Varadkar pledged he would make the apology after meeting members of the 221+ group.

Around an hour and a half of Dáil time has been set aside this afternoon to hear statements on the controversy.

The Taoiseach is expected to say the State should have informed women they were given incorrect all-clear results and will accept the findings of independent reports into the issue.

Labour's health spokesperson, Alan Kelly, says the apology is overdue.

"I absolutely believe that this is a momentous occasion for the women and their families because this apology should have come some time ago," said Deputy Kelly.

"The women who were affected by this scandal deserve this and I am very happy that it is happening today."

Almost 80 members of the 221+ group will attend today's event with family members roughly doubling the number.

They say they hope the Taoiseach's apology brings some healing to those impact.

They also hope it marks a turning point in the State's provision of essential health and support services for women in Ireland.

