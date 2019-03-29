Taoiseach to hold Brexit talks with French President and German Chancellor

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet the French President and German Chancellor next week to discuss Brexit.

Mr Varadkar will visit Paris on Tuesday for discussions with Emmanuel Macron.

He will also welcome Angela Merkel to Dublin for a meeting on Thursday.

He said: "Both leaders have been strong and consistent allies of Ireland in responding to the unique challenges we face from Brexit. I will again express the Government’s gratitude for their continuing solidarity. We will take stock of the latest developments on Brexit when we meet, efforts to secure ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement and No Deal planning

"We will also take the opportunity to consider the Future of Europe agenda. Important discussions lie ahead, with an informal Summit on the Union’s strategic agenda due in early May in Sibiu, Romania, and negotiations on the EU budget for the period after 2020 due to be finalised by the end of this year.

"While I meet regularly with both the President and Chancellor at the European Council in Brussels, these bilateral meetings are an important opportunity for an in-depth and one-to-one exchange on how to further strengthen our relations away from the bustle of the European Council.

"Our bilateral relations with both Germany and France are better than ever - and will become even more important as we move to a European Union of 27 members.”