Taoiseach to discuss 'red line' Brexit issue with new PM

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 12:14 PM

The backstop is an absolute red line in all Brexit negotiations with the UK, according to the Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar has reiterated Ireland's position as the government prepares to step up planning for a no-deal Brexit.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will bring three memos to cabinet tomorrow updating Ireland's plans for a crash out in October.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar now thinks there's a significant risk of that, no matter who's elected Prime Minister in the UK:

"I'll be looking forward to an early meeting with the new Prime Minister to talk about solutions," he said.

"But the absolute red line for us is, and always has been, that we have to have a legally operable and legally binding assurance that whatever else may happen as a consequence of Brexit, the re-emergence of a hard border between North and South won't be one thing."

