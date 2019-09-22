News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach to discuss Brexit with Johnson and Tusk at UN

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 09:32 AM

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is heading to New York today for a global gathering of the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow.

It comes as the Government feels time is "shrinking rapidly" to reach a Brexit deal before next month's deadline and that engagements from the UK need to "step up a gear".

Mr Varadkar will use the time to hold discussions on the subject with British PM Boris Johnson, where he will emphasise his openness to considering any arrangements which achieve the objectives of the backstop.

The Taoiseach will also discuss Brexit with European Council President Donald Tusk and other EU heads of state while in New York.

