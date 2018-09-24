Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach to attend Nelson Mandela Peace Summit today

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 06:43 AM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will attend the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit in New York today.

The Summit, which is being held at UN headquarters, honours the 100th anniversary of Mr Mandela's birth and celebrates his legacy.

It will be attended by up to 100 heads of state and government.

The Taoiseach will address the plenary session and will also hold a number of bilateral meetings, during which he will raise Ireland's campaign for an elected seat at the UN Security Council for the 2021-2022 term.

UN headquarters

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Fianna Fáil leaders past and present round on Leo Varadkar

Grieving mother seeks apology from Taoiseach after meeting declined

New book portrays ‘very modern Taoiseach’

Government spends €100k on social media adverts

More in this Section

Increased support for Fianna Fáil in latest poll while Fine Gael sees 2-point drop

The Lotto results are in...

Ireland will recognise Palestine if impasse with Israel not broken, Coveney says

Coveney voices concern over DUP’s role in Brexit


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 22, 2018

    • 8
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »