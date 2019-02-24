NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Taoiseach to attend first ever EU-Arab League summit in Egypt

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 08:03 AM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the British Prime Minister are among the heads of state attending the first-ever EU-Arab League summit in Egypt.

The leaders will seek to strengthen Arab-European ties and will discuss migration, security and the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

Leo Varadkar is scheduled to hold meetings with Arab and other EU figures, although it is unclear if he will meet Theresa May.

Mrs May will meet European Council President Donald Tusk ahead of the summit.

EU and British officials have played down expectations of any breakthrough on the Brexit negotiations at the two-day summit with 24 of the 28 EU leaders set to attend.

