Taoiseach suggests permanent version of Haunting Soldier for Ireland

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 07:16 AM

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has suggested a permanent version of the Haunting Soldier could be commissioned.

The statue was on display for the final time yesterday in Stephen's Green in Dublin.

The temporary installation represented a soldier returning from World War One.

Reacting to reports of the crowds who turned out yesterday for a final view of the soldier, Leo Varadkar tweeted: "This is moving. Maybe we should commission a permanent version of him".

