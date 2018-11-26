Taoiseach suggests permanent version of Haunting Soldier for Ireland

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has suggested a permanent version of the Haunting Soldier could be commissioned.

The statue was on display for the final time yesterday in Stephen's Green in Dublin.

The temporary installation represented a soldier returning from World War One.

Reacting to reports of the crowds who turned out yesterday for a final view of the soldier, Leo Varadkar tweeted: "This is moving. Maybe we should commission a permanent version of him".

This is really moving. Maybe we should commission a permanent version of him. Crowds gather for ceremony to remove Hauntings Soldier via @RTENewsNow https://t.co/znDd8n5eg3 — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) November 25, 2018

- Digital Desk