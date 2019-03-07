NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach suffers eight-point drop in approval rating, poll finds

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 07:20 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's satisfaction rating among voters is at the lowest level since he became leader, a new opinion poll has found.

According to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI survey, Mr Varadkar's satisfaction rating now stands at 43%, an eight-point decrease when compared to a similar poll conducted in October.

Despite this, he remains the most popular party leader, with Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald also seeing a drop in approval.

Mr Martin's satisfaction rating stands at 35%, a four-point drop since October, while Ms McDonald is on 33%, a seven-point decline.

Labour Leader Brendan Howlin achieved a one-point boost, bringing his satisfaction rating to 19%.

When it comes to the parties, and when undecided voters are excluded, the poll found Fine Gael commanded 30% of support, a three-point drop since October; Fianna Fáil is down one-point to 24%; Sinn Féin is at 21% (down three points); Labour is up two points to 6% and Independents/others are up five points to 19%.

READ MORE: Minimum wage increase ‘had no real impact on household incomes’

Of this last category of Independents and smaller parties, the Green Party remains on 2%, Solidarity/People Before Profit are down one point to 1%, the Social Democrats (1%), Independents4Change (2%), Independent Alliance (1%), other groups and parties (2%) all remain unchanged, while the non-party Independents are up six points to 10%.

Satisfaction with the Government fell from 39% to 38% over the five months.

The poll was carried out earlier this week among 1,200 voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8%.

More on this topic


KEYWORDS

PollPoliticsLeo Varadkar

More in this Section

Drivers in border communities ‘fear impounding of cars’ after Brexit

Ireland's best food and drink producers named at annual awards

Family law system must address waiting lists and overworked judges, committee hears

Minister needs to tell local authorities to continue accepting loan scheme applications - Ó Broin


Lifestyle

Vicky Phelan guest edits ‘Feelgood’

Rappers, rockers and shoe-gazers: Choice Music Nominees

A Question of Taste: Mick Flynn, Lord Mayor of Cork City

Taking note of female composers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »