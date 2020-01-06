News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach stops short of condemning US attack on Iran

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Monday, January 06, 2020 - 03:50 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government is “very much concerned” about any escalation of tensions in the Middle East, but stopped short of condemning the US attack on Iran.

The Government's silence on the attack which resulted in the death of General Qasem Soleimani has been criticised by the Opposition.

Mr Varadkar's failure to condemn the attack reflects the importance the Government places on its relationship with the US Government.

Speaking in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said he has not yet had an opportunity to discuss the matter with Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, but said the last thing the region needs is more conflict.

“We are very much concerned about any escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The last thing Iran or Iraq or any parts of the Middle East needs now is another conflict,” he said.

"We know what the effect of the conflicts in Iraq and Syria being not just for that region but also for other parts of the world.

"It's very much our desire that situation should be de-escalated, and the structure of the European Union and the United Nations are there as well, to help do that. But I'll talk to the Tánaiste about that more in the next couple of hours,” he said.

