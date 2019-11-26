Taoiseach secretly canvassed with Wexford byelection candidate Verona Murphy

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has secretly canvassed with byelection candidate Verona Murphy in Wexford.

Mr Varadkar travelled to Wexford yesterday where he spent around 40 minutes meeting locals with the Fine Gael candidate.

However, unlike events with Fine Gael’s candidates in the three other byelection constituencies, the media were not informed that Mr Varadkar would be doing any canvassing with Ms Murphy who has sparked controversy over a number of remarks she has made including around asylum seekers.

Mr Varadkar did not speak to a small number of reporters who were in Wexford before he left.

Fine Gael have refused to comment on the matter.

But party sources were eager to stress that Mr Varadkar takes part in numerous events each week that are not alerted to media.

One party source pointed to the fact that he was canvassing with Emer Higgins last Friday and was with James Reilly in Malahide DART station this morning.

However, Mr Varadkar has previously joined these two candidates for byelection events involving the media and has spoken to reporters at them.