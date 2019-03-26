NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Taoiseach says Irish woman in Syria to face 'security assessment' before returning to Ireland

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 05:08 PM

The Taoiseach says a "security assessment" will be needed before Irish woman Lisa Marie Smith could return to Ireland.

The assessment is to make sure the Dundalk woman is "not a threat to life and limb here in Ireland", he told the Dáil.

Leo Varadkar confirmed at today's Cabinet meeting that Ms Smith's case was discussed again.

"I am very conscious of the fact that, while nobody can condone the choice that she has made and the actions that she took in aligning herself with ISIS, a terrorist regime that is hell-bent on the destruction of the west and Christendom, she does have a two-year-old child that is an Irish citizen and that child is an innocent child," he said.

Judge in Ruth Morrissey cervical smear case hopes to give judgement in early May

"And as is the case with all Irish citizens, they will be permitted to re-enter the State should they try to do so.

But of course a security assessment will have to be carried out to make sure that Lisa Marie Smith is not a threat to any of us.

"We are working out how best that can be done to make sure that she does not become a threat to life and limb here in Ireland. But that does not apply obviously to a two-year-old child."

