Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Taoiseach says ‘everything possible’ done to ensure Leaving Cert will go ahead

By Press Association
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 05:58 PM

Taoiseach Leo Vardakar said the government will do “everything possible” so that the Leaving Certificate and college exams will go ahead.

It comes as Education Minister Joe McHugh confirmed today that although schools are closed up to March 29, they will not be opening immediately after that.

Speaking at a press briefing in Government buildings today, Mr Varadkar said: “The Education Minister is working on contingency measures for the Leaving Cert to go ahead and the Junior Cert if possible. Obviously the leaving cert is more important.

“We will do everything possible and feasible that we can so that the Leaving Cert can go ahead and so that group of young people can start college in October and November if that is possible.”

Earlier, Mr McHugh told Galway Bay FM: “My commitment to the students and for the students who are maybe having their breakfast this morning and maybe getting ready to study and really, really putting in such an effort, my commitment to them, and the Department’s commitment is, we want to make those exams happen.

“Obviously we are going to be influenced and directed by the health experts. We don’t know where we are going to be in terms of the peak of this virus.

“I think we owe it those young people who are studying and putting in the effort to see this through to try to have these exams this year. When I say this year I mean the dates that are defined for this year. That’s what we are working towards.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

