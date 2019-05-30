Taoiseach says electronic voting system may need to be introduced

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the State may need to introduce electronic voting following the marathon European election stand-off in Ireland South.

He said maybe it was time to "think" about an electronic system being introduced.

Ireland, he said, could "maybe think about borrowing machines used in Scotland" to test out the proposal, suggesting it was bizarre that people could "still be counting votes in a few days time" in Ireland South

Mr Varadkar also said exit polls may need to be reviewed in light of the incorrect predictions last Friday.

The most interesting research of the day was the exit poll which turned out to be wrong by more than the margin of error. For the first day, the media was reporting on the exit poll, not the election.

The Red C poll had Greens candidate Saoirse McHugh for Midlands North West elected and the runner up in the poll. But she wasn't and didn't succeed.

"We maybe need to look at reporting not the median but the range. That would be more accurate for a start, more beneficial politically, and will stop people jumping to conclusions - both media and politicians - that aren't based on the science," he said.

Mr Varadkar also said there may be a need for an examination of why spoiled ballot and non-turnout numbers are so high, saying both are "worth research".

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach warned Britain the EU "cannot continue to have a rolling extension" of Brexit deadlines.

He believes unanimous support in Europe for further delays in October was not likely, as the UK "continues to figure it out".