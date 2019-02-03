Taoiseach says children's hospital overspend may have been 'unavoidable'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the inflated cost of the new national children's hospital may have been unavoidable.

"This is taxpayers' money and the public are right to be angry," Leo Varadkar said on RTÉ Radio 1's This Week programme.

Mr Varadkar said some of the cost increases may have been "unavoidable due to building inflation".

"We've retained PWC to hold an inquiry into this to figure and explain why the cost increased," he said.

He said that following the resignation of Tom Costello yesterday as Chair of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board, what will happen next "will depend on the inquiry".

Mr Costello said that he was concerned that the attention placed on the cost of the hospital was causing "reputational damage" to the project.

The current figure for the cost of the hospital now stands at €1.7bn, with the final price tag having the potential of exceeding €2bn.

The original estimate for the cost of the hospital was €650m.

The terms of reference for the project revealed this week that the independent review would “stop short of determining culpability at the individual level".

While the Taoiseach did not rule out finding individuals being held responsible, he said that the blame could not be placed on one person.

Mr Varadkar added he anticipated political rivals would use the overspend to criticise his party.

"I have no doubt that this will be politicised and has been already," he said.

"Let's not forget we set up a dedicated body to deliver this project, they are the ones who have responsibility for it."

Addtional reporting from PA