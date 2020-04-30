Taoiseach reveals 'slow and gradual' plan to lift lockdown restrictions

The Taoiseach says lifting Ireland's lockdown restrictions will depend on five specific areas, and will be announced every two to four weeks.

The plan is to be completed tomorrow for approval by cabinet.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Leo Varadkar acknowledged that the public is beginning to become fatigued with restrictions, and need some sign that life will return to normal.

"People want to know when things are going to go back to the new normal, and I can assure them that a plan is being developed to ease the lockdown, a roadmap to reopen Ireland, a roadmap to what will be a new normal," he said.

"Unfortunately for those who'd like immediate return to pre-Covid world, the lifting of the current restrictions will be slow and gradual and will be done in a stepwise tiered manner.

"It will require continuous efforts to suppress and control the virus.

"Therefore the lifting of restrictions will not necessarily mirror the manner in which they were implemented, for public health and safety.

"Our five criteria are as follows:

The progress of the disease.

Healthcare capacity and resilience

Testing and contact tracing capacity.

The ability to shield and care for at risk groups

The risk of secondary morbidity and mortality, due to the restrictions themselves.

"As we manage the gradual lifting, restrictions will prioritise public health advice and give careful consideration on how best to mitigate and manage the economic and other health and social impacts."

The Taoiseach added that changes to the restrictions will be made every two to four weeks, as a period of time between changes will be needed to accurately assess their impact.

"We will intervene earlier though, if things appear to be going off track," he added.

"Restrictions may have to be reintroduced if it looks like the virus is going to surge back."

Mr Varadkar also noted he was increasingly concerned that people were avoiding going to their doctor during the pandemic, and encouraged anyone who is not feeling well or is showing signs of illness to contact their doctor.

"I'm increasingly concerned that some people who need medical care, are not seeking it," he said.

"I met a GP yesterday, in one of our community assessment hubs, and he said he hadn't diagnosed anyone in his practice with cancer for a month.

"He'd never experienced that before. We know cancer hasn't gone away, perhaps people are afraid of contracting COVID-19.

"Perhaps they don't want to be a burden, my message today is everyone who needs it, to seek help."