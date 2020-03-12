News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach restates Ireland's dedication to EU during US address

During his address, The Taoiseach pledged that Ireland and the US would continue to work together in the face of global crises
By Aoife Moore
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 07:44 PM

The Taoiseach has restated Ireland’s dedication to the European Union during an address on Capitol Hill.

Addressing House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, he said "much has changed" since her visit last year.

"Our nearest neighbour, the United Kingdom, has now left the European Union, after signing a legal undertaking which includes provisions to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement," he said, before adding that Ireland is committed "to staying at the heart of the European Union and at the centre of EU-US relations".

"Whatever challenges we face — whether it’s the coronavirus or climate change, international security or international trade — these challenges are more easily overcome if we act together, in a spirit of partnership. Whatever lies ahead, we will protect the achievements of the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement."

The address was part of Ms Pelosi’s annual St Patrick’s Day luncheon, which saw around 50 guests from Ireland and America come together to discuss the ongoing relationship between the two nations.

Members of the DUP, UUP, Fine Gael, and the Chief Constable of the PSNI, Simon Byrne, were all present, as well as assorted congressmen and women from the American parliament.

There was a round of applause when the Taoiseach mentioned the recent passing of the E3 visa bill, which Mr Varadkar called a "fair resolution for the plight of the undocumented Irish in America".

The E3 visa allows the holder to stay in America for two years with an option to renew, and the new bill will allow for the reallocation of unused visas from other countries to Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said: "Working to ensure that a new generation of talented, hard-working Irish men and women can contribute to this great country. In this respect I warmly welcome the news that, on Monday, the House passed the E3 visa bill unanimously.

We are grateful to all the Friends of Ireland, in Congress and in the Administration, who have supported this effort. We now look forward to seeing the bill being progressed in the Senate."

I know we can count on your continued support to bring this process to a successful conclusion

The speech also took in the ongoing crises with the Coronavirus outbreak, which cast a shadow over much of Mr Varadkar’s 24 hour visit to the American capital: "Covid 19 reminds us that we, humans, are not masters of our world.

This is a problem that is global. The virus knows no borders and we all have to work together to combat it."

Leo VaradkarNancy PelosiTOPIC: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

