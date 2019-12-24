News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach remembering the workers on Christmas

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 06:42 AM

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be remembering those who are working this Christmas Day.

Mr Varadkar said he was grateful to all who were toiling during the festive holiday.

He said they would do their best to ensure anyone who needed shelter received it, in reference to the homelessness challenges.

He said in the last year 20,000 new homes and apartments had been built.

“So there will be 20,000 families around the table on Christmas Day in a home that didn’t exist a year ago.”

The Fine Gael leader said he had a target of building 25,000 homes next year.

The Taoiseach added: “I’ll be doing something on Christmas Day but I’m not ready to talk about that.”

He said Christmas was a day of work for many.

“A lot of people need to work Christmas Day for lots of reasons. I am grateful that they do.”

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said the Government had introduced rental reforms and is increasing and expanding wrap-around supports in homeless family hubs.

Earlier this year he said. “Rents are too high but we are increasing supports, which is showing results.”

Mr Murphy survived a vote of no confidence in the Dáil earlier this year, staving off an early General Election.

Fianna Fáil abstained in the vote as part of the confidence and supply agreement but has renewed its attack on the Government’s record on tackling homelessness.

Recently the tally of homeless people increased to more than 10,000.


Leo Varadkar

