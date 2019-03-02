NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach regrets North has not kept up with South on marriage equality

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 07:50 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he regrets that Northern Ireland has not kept up with the South in introducing change around marriage equality and the right to choose.

Speaking during a trip to Belfast, Mr Varadkar said it is a shame those issues have got caught up in a tussle between Unionism and Nationalism, Orange and Green.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland today is unrecognizable from the country he grew up in, where being bi-racial was unusual, divorce was not an option, being gay was something you kept to yourself and young women facing a crisis pregnancy, faced it alone.

Speaking at last night's Alliance Party Conference Dinner in Belfast, he told delegates that he believes the right to marry the person you love and the right of a woman to make choices about her body should not be about Orange and Green - adding that the largest march in Northern Ireland every year is rainbow-coloured.

READ MORE: More than 400 children attend overnight camp amid Scouting Ireland controversy

On Brexit, the Taoiseach said the deal on the table is fair and good - not least because it contains the guarantee that there will be no hard border - and that it allows for a period of transition to work on the future relationship between the UK and the EU.

More on this topic

UK Royals dismiss ‘totally false’ report Meghan will raise her child gender fluid

Gardaí make two arrests in connection with €320k drug raids in Limerick

Patchy rain clearing to leave scattered heavy showers later.

A very unsettled day with overcast skies and heavy spells of rain.


KEYWORDS

Leo VaradkarTaoiseachmarriage equalityBrexit

More in this Section

Number of cases being defended by Department of Defence against former staff rises to eight

Man found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death of cyclist in Kerry

Teachers' union to continue campaign for pay equality

Mother's tragic death on way to see baby in hospital shows need for truck driver rest periods, inquest


Lifestyle

A call to arms against invaders lurking in your garden

Wish List: Stunning showers, scents and sea sponges

Designers striking a balance for gender equality

The how-to guide to stripping wallpaper

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »