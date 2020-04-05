Taoiseach re-registers as a doctor to help tackle coronavirus crisis

The Taoiseach has re-registered as a doctor and will be offering his services to the HSE during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Leo Varadkar has offered to work on the front line once a week to help in the ongoing battle against coronavirus.
It is understood Mr Varadkar, who was a doctor for seven years before becoming a politician, signed up to the Medical Register last month, and will be conducting phone consultations with patients.
A spokesman for the Department of Taoiseach said: “He has offered his services to the HSE for one session a week in areas that are within his scope of practice.
“Many of his family and friends are working in the health service. He wanted to help out in a small way.”
Mr Varadkar has worked in a number of hospitals across the country including Beaumont, Blanchardstown, Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Holles Street, and Tallaght in Dublin, as well as stints in hospital's in Navan and Wexford.
His partner Matt is currently working as a doctor in Dublin.