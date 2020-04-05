Taoiseach re-registers as a doctor to help tackle coronavirus crisis

The Taoiseach has re-registered as a doctor and will be offering his services to the HSE during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leo Varadkar has offered to work on the front line once a week to help in the ongoing battle against coronavirus.

It is understood Mr Varadkar, who was a doctor for seven years before becoming a politician, signed up to the Medical Register last month, and will be conducting phone consultations with patients.

A spokesman for the Department of Taoiseach said: “He has offered his services to the HSE for one session a week in areas that are within his scope of practice.

“Many of his family and friends are working in the health service. He wanted to help out in a small way.”

Mr Varadkar has worked in a number of hospitals across the country including Beaumont, Blanchardstown, Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Holles Street, and Tallaght in Dublin, as well as stints in hospital's in Navan and Wexford.

His partner Matt is currently working as a doctor in Dublin.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

