Taoiseach proposes Richard Bruton as Minister for Communications

Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 10:48 AM

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is proposing to make Richard Bruton the new Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

It comes after Denis Naughten resigned as Minister over his interactions with David McCourt, the head of the consortium bidding for Ireland’s rural broadband contract.

Mr Bruton has said he is "committed to implementing the National Broadband Plan" and is looking forward to the new challenge as Communications Minister.

The new changes to cabinet announced by Leo Varadkar today will see Richard Bruton take over as Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment.

That move will see former Chief Whip Joe McHugh take over as Minister for Education and Skills, the post vacated by Minister Bruton.

Sean Kyne will take on the role of Minister for the Gaeltacht & the islands, he will also assume the role of Chief Whip.

Meanwhile, Sean Canney has been promoted to the position of Minister of State at the Departments of Rural and Community Development and Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

The Independent TD's appointment shores up his support for the Government.

The appointments are subject to the approval of the Dáil and the Cabinet with a vote on the appointments to take place on Tuesday.


