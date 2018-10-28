Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach planning more referendums to approve constitutional changes

Sunday, October 28, 2018 - 09:42 PM

The Taoiseach says reform of the Constitution will continue, with a series of referendums set for next May.

Extending voting rights in the Presidential elections and directly elected mayors for some cities will be put to the vote next year.

Voters yesterday backed the removal of the offence of Blasphemy from the Constitution by a large majority.

Leo Varadkar says a number of other issues are being considered for future referendums.

"Of course, on the agenda are some other reforms, including a referendum in the place of women in the home, and also a referendum on divorce - moving from a four-year waiting requirement to a two-year waiting requirement,"he said.

"We're very much following through on the recommendations of the Constitutional Convention and the Citizens' Assembly in regard to those."

