News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Taoiseach not offended by royal portraits in Dublin Castle

Taoiseach not offended by royal portraits in Dublin Castle
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 03:26 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is not offended by portraits of British monarchs hanging in Dublin Castle.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith last week ordered a review of the decision to take down similar paintings from the walls of the Northern Ireland Office building on the Stormont estate.

A civil servant in the North had been paid £10,000 in compensation for being offended at having to walk past portraits of the head of state and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The only thing I would say is that in Dublin Castle we do have portraits of British monarchs and we haven’t taken them down and they certainly don’t offend me

Mr Varadkar, who on Tuesday toured the Queen’s official residence in Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, said: “The only thing I would say is that in Dublin Castle we do have portraits of British monarchs and we haven’t taken them down and they certainly don’t offend me.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was said to have appeared “puzzled” when told of the removal of the portraits in Belfast during a meeting with the Ulster Unionist Party recently.

Unionists have urged Mr Smith to reinstate them.

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson greeted Mr Varadkar as he arrived at Hillsborough Castle.

He said: “I think what the Taoiseach said represents the common sense approach that I believe most people in Northern Ireland feel, that there is no need to go tearing down portraits off a wall.

“I think it’s a tiny minority who make an issue out of this and we really need to get to a more sensible place.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Legal process under way to put Harland and Wolff shipyard into administrationLegal process under way to put Harland and Wolff shipyard into administration

Uncertain future for Belfast's Harland and Wolff shipyardUncertain future for Belfast's Harland and Wolff shipyard

Titanic shipyard Harland and Wolff to go into administrationTitanic shipyard Harland and Wolff to go into administration

Elderly man dies after stolen car hits pedestrians outside Belfast cemeteryElderly man dies after stolen car hits pedestrians outside Belfast cemetery

Leo VaradkarSir Jeffrey DonaldsonTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Teenager dies after taking substance at Cork Indiependence festivalTeenager dies after taking substance at Cork Indiependence festival

Dublin man appears in court following discovery of 60 guns in car at DoverDublin man appears in court following discovery of 60 guns in car at Dover

Consumers should be informed a levy on electricity bills can reduce energy costsConsumers should be informed a levy on electricity bills can reduce energy costs

Uncertain future for Belfast's Harland and Wolff shipyardUncertain future for Belfast's Harland and Wolff shipyard


Lifestyle

A survey of nail professionals reveals their clients’ worst mani mistakes.6 things your nail technician wishes you would stop doing immediately

Staying healthy doesn’t have to cost the earth. Sophie Medlin tells Liz Connor about some simple ways you can shake up your morning routine.A dietitian reveals 5 healthy and affordable breakfast swaps worth making

It’ll be pricey, stressful and may take over your life – but being prepared is your best bet to get the job done smoothly. By Luke Rix-Standing.Thinking about extending your home? Here’s what you need to know

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a young woman grappling with the thought that she might be better off alone.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why am I so scared of commitment?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »