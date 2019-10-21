Taoiseach: No more Brexit concessions from the EU

The Taoiseach has ruled out any reopening of the Brexit deal agreed between the EU and UK.In a blow to the DUP who have rejected the deal.

Leo Varadkar has said there will be no further concessions from Europe when it comes to Brexit.

EU leaders are mulling over what type of extension — if any — they will give to the UK after a Westminster amendment forced British prime minister Boris Johnson to write to European Council leader Donald Tusk seeking more time.

Mr Tusk is due to start making contact with the 27 EU leaders as early as today. However, it is understood that they will will hold their judgment on any Brexit extension until there is more clarity from Westminster.

Mr Johnson’s government will seek a meaningful vote on the deal again today. It is understood that EU leaders are also conscious that a Westminster amendment demanding a second referendum could be pressed this week and do not want to rule on the extension request until there is more clarity.

Mr Varadkar said he is “disappointed” that there was not a vote in the House of Commons on the Brexit deal at the weekend. He said an extension would still be preferable to a no-deal Brexit if it comes to it.

However, he pointed out that unanimity among all 27 members states is required and leaders are “reasonably asking what is the purpose of this extension”.

Asked if he could envisage further concessions from the EU to get the approval of the DUP, Mr Varadkar said:

“No, this is done now — we have negotiated two deals with the UK government at this stage, both of them supported by 28 governments.

There isn’t going to be any further changes and I think the UK government acknowledges that.

While Mr Varadkar said the risk of a no-deal is now “relatively low”, he said Ireland needs to continue to prepare for a crash-out scenario.

Meanwhile, judges in Scotland are today set to decide whether the unsigned letter sent by Mr Johnson asking for an Brexit extension is legal, or if the prime minister is in contempt of court.

Although Mr Johnson sent a letter to the EU requesting an extension, as required by the so-called Benn Act, he did not sign it and also sent a second letter — which he signed — that said a delay would be a mistake.