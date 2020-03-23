Taoiseach: No full lock-down unless called for by medical officers

The Taoiseach says he will not be calling for a full lock-down unless to told to do so by medical officers.

Leo Vardakar has come under intense public pressure to follow the lead of other European states such as Spain and Italy, who have prohibited any unnecessary outings or gatherings in public.

A total lockdown would mean Irish citizens could only leave their home to go to the supermarket, the pharmacy, the bank, essential workplaces, to care for family or walk your dog.

Taoiseach says he will follow advice of CMO, not Twitter for instruction on lock down. No lock down has been advised. Says it could bring COVID19 could bring virus roaring back when it ends and Ireland is following S.Korea model. pic.twitter.com/h3FMUi2521 — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) March 23, 2020

Spanish authorities had arrested 157 people disobeying the measures during the first five days of lock down.

Mr Varadkar says he has not been advised to call for such measures, and will be following the lead of South Korea, whose model has been held up by medical experts as the most effective in stopping the spread of the virus.

"What happens in public places should be rooted in the advice of the chief medical officer and public health doctors, not what's trending on Twitter, not what politicians may be calling for," he said.

"What we have done from the very start, is we follow the advice of the chief medical officer, and the national public health emergency team, and that is made up of public health doctors and people who are who are experts in infectious diseases around social distancing.

"The World Health Organisation were very clear about this over the weekend, what you need is a comprehensive strategy, involving social distancing, social isolation testing and contact tracing like that in South Korea where they've been successful in containing the virus. That's what we're doing.

"It's very much rooted in the advice of the CMO and the public health experts on the World Health Organisation (WHO) and that's the right thing to do."

Mr Varadkar added there are concerns that when the lock down has ended, the virus could reemerge.

"I am minded of what Dr Mike Ryan from the WHO said over the weekend that those who concentrate too much on lock down, and if you have a sharp lock down and you reverse it, the virus might came roaring back, what we need is a comprehensive strategy on social distancing, social restrictions, testing and isolation of those who have tested positive," he said.