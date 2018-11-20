Taoiseach: National Broadband Plan report to be published 'in a matter of days'

Update 3.06pm: The Taoiseach says the report into the National Broadband Plan procurement process will be published in a matter of days.

The report examines whether the process was undermined by meetings between former Communications Minister Denis Naughten and businessman David McCourt.

The government received the report yesterday and it is now with the Attorney General.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressed the issue in the Dáil, saying:

"Minister Bruton and I received the report yesterday. It has to go through due process, as I'm sure you would appreciate.

"It's with the Attorney General now as parts of it may need to be redacted for commercial reasons.

"And secondly, the people named in it have to be given an opportunity to comment or reply on it.

"We would anticipate publishing it as soon as we possibly can. I would anticipate that being in a matter of days rather than a matter of weeks."

Earlier: Government to analyse report on future of National Broadband Plan

A report into the future of the National Broadband Plan has been received by the government, with cabinet ministers are expected to consider its findings this morning.

The report by Peter Smyth examines the private meetings that then Communications Minister Denis Naughten had with businessman David McCourt and whether or not they undermined the bidding process for the National Broadband Plan.

Mr McCourt is the head of the last group in the tender process for the lucrative contract to roll out broadband to the country.

The controversy led to Denis Naughten's resignation and the report into it has now landed on his successor's desk.

The Department of Communications received it last night and is examining the report with the Attorney General.

It is unclear if it will be published today after Ministers see it.

The report has been eagerly awaited to see if the National Broadband Plan process can go ahead, or if as Fianna Fáil think, it has been compromised.

