Taoiseach 'likely' to bring up Ireland's inclusion on watch list when he meets Donald Trump

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe says “it is likely” that the Taoiseach will raise the issue of Ireland being on a watch list drawn up by the United States Treasury when he meets with President Trump next week.

Being on the watch list is a cause for concern, he acknowledged, but the figures will be explored and Ireland will continue to engage with the US administration.

Mr Varadkar will explain that Ireland is a small open economy on the edge of Europe, he said.

Ireland’s proximity to Europe was of appeal to US companies, he added.