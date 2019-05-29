NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Taoiseach 'likely' to bring up Ireland's inclusion on watch list when he meets Donald Trump

By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 02:01 PM

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe says “it is likely” that the Taoiseach will raise the issue of Ireland being on a watch list drawn up by the United States Treasury when he meets with President Trump next week.

Being on the watch list is a cause for concern, he acknowledged, but the figures will be explored and Ireland will continue to engage with the US administration.

Mr Varadkar will explain that Ireland is a small open economy on the edge of Europe, he said.

Mr Varadkar will explain that Ireland is a small open economy on the edge of Europe, he said.

Ireland’s proximity to Europe was of appeal to US companies, he added.

