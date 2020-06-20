News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar praises public for solidarity shown against Covid-19

Business Minister Heather Humphreys, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris revised the Covid-19 restrictions last night at a press conference in Dublin. Picture: Julien Behal/PA Wire
Saturday, June 20, 2020 - 08:48 AM

Leo Varadkar has said the government will not hesitate to reintroduce coronavirus restrictions if there's a second wave of the virus.

It comes after major changes to the exit pathway with most of normal life able to resume from June 29.

Pubs, restaurants, gyms, cinemas, hairdressers and barbers will be among those allowed to re-open early.

While indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings with no more than 200 people will be allowed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said everything is ahead of schedule, but that does not mean it is guaranteed to go ahead. 

Mr Varadkar said: "This rephrasing of the roadmap has been made possible by the solidarity you have shown and the sacrifices, decisions and choices you have made in the last few months.

"That has made it possible for us as a nation to suppress this virus.

"Instead of being forced back, we have been able to push the spread of this virus back and advance forward."

