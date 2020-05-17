Taoiseach Leo Varadkar discusses lockdown exit with EC President Von der Leyen

The Taoiseach spoke with European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen this afternoon by telephone.

Leo Varadkar briefed her on the gradual steps Ireland is taking to reopen its economy.

He also expressed his support for a coordinated approach at EU level to lifting restrictions on travel.

President von der Leyen talked about how the European Union's budget can support sectors and regions affected by the crisis to build a greener, more resilient economy.

The Taoiseach stressed the vital role the agriculture sector can play in this and the importance of a properly funded Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

From tomorrow the first phase of Ireland's lockdown exit begins.

As the restrictions begin to lift, the public has been urged to wear face coverings when using busy public transport or in an enclosed indoor public area.