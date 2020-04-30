Taoiseach: Laws will not be amended to stop Northern Ireland day trippers

No changes to emergency Covid-19 laws are needed to prevent day trippers from the North travelling to Ireland, the Taoiseach has said.

Concerns have been raised about visitors from Northern Ireland travelling south of the border ahead of the May Bank Holiday weekend as the restrictions do not apply to people visiting the state.

Day trippers from Northern Ireland cannot be arrested because of the legal loophole.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil he had consulted with the Attorney General in relation to the loophole and it was determined that no changes to the emergency laws are needed. Gardai including armed detectives mount coronavirus checkpoints on the border with Northern Ireland at Carrickarnon Co Louth.

He said gardaí and the PSNI in Northern Ireland will have to co-operate to enforce laws on both side of the border.

Mr Varadkar said he can not prohibit people from crossing the border.

“Unless we prohibit people crossing the border, which we are just not going to do, what is required is co-operation.

“Somebody going beyond the 2km restriction without a very good reason, such as being a cross-border worker, is breaching the law in one jurisdiction.”

“What is really required is co-operation between the police authorities.

“We will not to make it illegal for people from Northern Ireland to come into the Republic of Ireland for reasons with which the deputy will agree.

“Enforcement is going to be the issue which will require co-operation between the PSNI and An Garda Siochana.

“I am reassured by what the Garda Commissioner said about this in recent days.”

Earlier this week, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said gardaí will “engage with and educate” day trippers who come across the border.

He said: “This matter has been raised with the Attorney General and our interpretation of the regulations is correct.

“A day tripper to the jurisdiction can practically only be people from Northern Ireland.

“Because their place of residence isn’t here, the regulations as they pertain to essential travel do not apply to them.”