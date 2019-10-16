Taoiseach keen to see Beef Taskforce get to work after meeting blocked by farmers

The Taoiseach says he's keen to see the Beef Taskforce get to work.

The Taskforce's first meeting had to be abandoned on Monday, after farmers blocked access to the Department of Agriculture.

Some farmers jeered and shoved representatives from Meat Industry Ireland.

They were unhappy the meeting was going ahead while there are still legal actions outstanding against two farmers.

Leo Varadkar says aggression is never the way forward.

"Aggression and violence is never justified and we should never stop people trying to go about their daily work," he said.

"That is definitely not the way forward and we're very keen to see the Taskforce meeting and being allowed to do its work to get busy on improving the sector and improving the industry for everyone who's involved in it - both producers and factories, and farmers as well."