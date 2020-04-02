News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Taoiseach: Ireland facing 'public health emergency which has become a recession'

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 06:41 PM

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has delivered a stark warning for the country and its economy amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Varadkar told a media briefing following the meeting of the Cabinet Subcommittee on Covid-19 that the coronavirus pandemic is "a public health emergency which has become a recession."

Mr Varadkar started by saying it "is another sad day for Ireland" following the confirmation of 13 more deaths here from coronavirus. It brings the total number of deaths here from the virus to 98.

Mr Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris also briefed Opposition leaders on the Covid-19 crisis.

The Taoiseach said: "We are not where we want to be or where we thought we would be a couple of weeks ago when it comes to testing."

He revealed that there are around 2,500 tests a day being carried but wants that figure to be much higher than that.

He admitted that he cannot give a straight answer on whether restrictions will be extended until they see more data towards the end of next week, but he hopes to be in a position in a few days time to offer childcare to healthcare workers and other essential staff.

He warned about the repercussions of the pandemic on the economy which has had to be, effectively, closed during the crisis.

Mr Varadkar said: “The economic picture is very bad, we have suffered a sudden sharp and unexpected shock to our economy.

We are facing a public health emergency which has become a recession. We have had to put our economy to sleep.

He said the amount of jobs lost in the past three weeks were lost over three years during the financial crash.

"This has moved so much quicker," he added. "The intention is to avoid another era of austerity."

However, he said thinks the country can avoid austerity this time around because of the strength of the recent economy and buffers in place to date.

He said: "We are heading into a recession, not just here but a world recession. But I will seek to avoid another era of austerity."

He said it is possible that tax cuts could be used to stimulate the economy when the Covid-19 emergency is over.

