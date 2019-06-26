Taoiseach intends to intervene to bring long-standing party row in Waterford 'to a close'

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will be stepping in to sort out a party dispute in Waterford that has seen a vote of no confidence in a sitting TD.

Fine Gael members in Waterford passed the motion calling no confidence in John Deasy this week.

There has been a long-standing Fine Gael rivalry in Waterford between TD John Deasy and Senator Paudie Coffey which came to a head this week

Mr Coffey's brother tabled a motion of no confidence in Deputy Deasy that was unanimously passed.

Many local members think Mr Deasy has not been doing the job over the last few years, and particularly since taking up a position as envoy to the US.

This morning the Taoiseach acknowledged the split and said he will have to step in.

Mr Varadkar said: "There is a long-standing split in the local organisation there, it has come to a head and we need to bring it to a close.

"And I intend to do that as party leader over the next couple of months."

That came after Mr Deasy claimed there had been bullying within Fine Gael at local level for years.

An ally of his has since lodged a bullying complaint that the Taoiseach will have to deal with.

Leo Varadkar has often been critical of bullying allegations in Sinn Féin, but now faces them in his own party.