Taoiseach insists country is not in lockdown

Despite the new work, social, and business restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted the country is not in a “lockdown”.

Mr Varadkar said gardaí would encourage groups to “disperse” on the streets and “move on” and that authorities have been empowered to do this through emergency legislation passed by the Dáil last week.

This would prevent overcrowding in some public places, such as parks, as had been witnessed last weekend.

“What we will now have is a much stronger garda presence, park ranger presence, to make sure that doesn’t happen,” said the Taoiseach.

Despite the further clampdown on people going to work, on socialising, and on businesses, Mr Varadkar insisted it is not a lockdown.

“I wouldn’t use the term lockdown, and that’s for very good reasons,” he said. “I’ve come to learn over the past week or two that lockdown seems to mean very different things to different people, and in different countries, and therefore can cause confusion, and we need clarity, rather than confusion.

“I saw, for example, even though [British prime minister Boris Johnson] didn’t use the term, the changes announced in the UK as being a lockdown in the UK. Yet when you look at the detail of what’s being asked in the UK, people can still vote to work, go to the shops, the bank, the post office, even B&Q or the pet food store, go for a run, meet with another person outside.

“So that in my mind isn’t a total lockdown

“And I had heard that Italy was in a total lockdown and yet I found out a few days ago that there were still factories and construction sites open. So I think it’s a term that actually causes more confusion than clarity and therefore is one that I wouldn’t use and don’t intend to use in future.”