Taoiseach in Offaly for extra day of the National Ploughing Championships

Friday, September 21, 2018

The Taoiseach is set to attend today’s National Ploughing Championships in Co Offaly.

The farming festival is opening for an extra day after being called off on Wednesday because of the weather.

It has been an unprecedented week for the National Ploughing Championships which are in their 87th year.

The event is due to open from 9am to make up for it being cancelled on Wednesday because of Storm Ali.

The rain comes down on the third day of the National Ploughing Championships at Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Picture Dan Linehan

Yesterday’s turnout was 81,500 – down quite a bit from Tuesday’s figure of 97,500.

It’s up to the 1,700 exhibitors if they are want to open today.

The National Ploughing Association says most of them are - only about 20 to 30 of them are not because of prior commitments while others have to stay closed after being damaged.

It is thought the NPA will lose about €1m because of the extra day and the Association says today is not about profits but about giving the exhibitors a third day of business and giving people another chance to attend the event.


