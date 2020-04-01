Taoiseach hoping to approach third party to join FG/FF coalition govt for next five years

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are still deciding on who shall be the leader of the next government.

The admission comes almost two months on since the general election and amid ongoing negotiations to form a coalition amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Varadkar confirmed that a framework government agreement, between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, could be agreed as early as this week. But an actual coalition deal could be weeks away.

Asked about remaining on as Taoiseach, as he reviewed a make-shift hospital in CityWest for virus patients, he answered: "Look it, that’s obviously something that's under discussion with Fianna Fáil. But, their party had slightly more seats than us.

“We recognise that but really, I don't think anybody's hopes at the moment is on what job they're gonna hold in a few weeks time or a few months time.

"Everyone's focus, certainly mine, is on dealing with this public health emergency, minimising the economic damage, and setting up the country in a way that our society and our economy can bounce back and recover really quickly.”

Speaking ahead of negotiations resuming between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil today, he went on to outline how the next move would involve a draft programme for government and other parties.

“We hope certainly, this week or next week to agree a joint document with them. And that will then allow us to approach third parties like the Labour party, or the Greens, or the Social Democrats to see if they would be willing to form a Government.

“Because we believe that what's going to be required is government that's going to last four to five years, that can deal with this crisis, the recovery and putting our society and economy back together when we've got past this health crisis. And that will require three parties and probably the support of independents as well.

“But I think we're a few weeks away. But people are working on it. But I also think people understand that the number one priority for all of us who are ministers in this government has to be dealing with Covid-19. And that is our priority.”