Taoiseach holds meeting with king of Sweden during State visit

Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 06:52 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar held a meeting with the king of Sweden as part of his State visit to Ireland.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia are on a three-day official visit to Ireland.

The Taoiseach welcomed the king to Government Buildings where he signed the visitors’ book in Mr Varadkar’s office before they held a bilateral meeting.

During the meeting the king said he is “very much enjoying” his visit to Ireland.

A government spokesman said: “They discussed the good state of Irish-Swedish relations. The king said he was very impressed by Ireland’s recovery.

“He is looking forward to visiting some Swedish businesses and particularly seeing the Burren Smokehouse in the Burren.”

On the second day of their visit to Ireland, the Royal couple attended a Swedish Irish literature seminar at the National Library of Ireland and visited Eirgrid in Dublin.

The Queen also toured the Science Gallery before the Royal couple attended the National Museum of Ireland.

This evening, they will host a dinner in honour of President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Trinity College Dublin.

Tomorrow, the couple will travel to Athlone, Galway and Clare on Friday on the final day of their trip before leaving from Shannon.

Yesterday, the couple were welcomed by President Higgins and his wife Sabina at Aras an Uachtarain, before they toured Croke Park where the king was presented with a hurl.

It is the king’s second state visit to Ireland. His first visit was in April 1992.

This visit is designed to highlight the historic and modern links between Ireland and Sweden and to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

The king and queen are accompanied by a delegation which includes Swedish foreign affairs minister Margot Wallstrom and energy and digital minister Anders Ygeman.

- Press Association

